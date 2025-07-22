BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
Pakistan

PMD forecasts heavy rain in parts of Punjab, AJK amid flood warnings

  • PMD issues GLOF alerts for KP, Gilgit Baltistan
BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 10:49pm

Authorities on Tuesday warned of intense rainfall and possible flash flooding in parts of northern and central Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as a fresh monsoon system moves across the region.

According to the latest weather advisory, strong monsoon currents interacting with westerly winds are likely to trigger heavy rain in Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, Chakwal, and adjoining areas starting midnight. The downpour may cause flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in low-lying zones, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab had issued a flood alert, warning of low to medium flood levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and drainage channels linked to the Ravi and Chenab.

Urban flooding was also anticipated in cities such as Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.

District administrations across Punjab have been instructed to activate emergency control rooms, deploy heavy machinery to vulnerable points, and ensure rescue teams remain on high alert.

Relief camps with essential supplies are being set up in flood-prone areas, and efforts are underway to evacuate residents and livestock where needed.

In its latest advisory, authorities urged the public to stay away from flooded roads, underpasses, and power lines, ensure proper drainage around homes, and cooperate with emergency services in case of evacuation orders.

The government also stressed the need to keep storm drains clear of garbage to prevent blockages and mitigate the impact of urban flooding during the ongoing spell.

PMD warns of GLOF in KP, GB amid ongoing wet spell

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that the prevailing wet spell could trigger GLOFs, flash floods, and landslides in glaciated and vulnerable mountain regions.

According to the alert, scattered rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue throughout the week, increasing the risk of hazardous flooding events in the north. The PMD has advised all concerned departments to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

