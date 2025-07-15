116 killed, 253 injured in monsoon-related incidents since late June: NDMA

Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 116 lives and injured 253 people across Pakistan since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In its latest daily update on Tuesday, the NDMA said five more fatalities and 41 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours alone due to rain-related incidents.

Punjab remains the worst-affected province, with 44 deaths and 149 injuries recorded so far.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the death toll has reached 37, with 55 injured. Sindh has reported 18 deaths and 40 injuries, while Balochistan has confirmed 16 fatalities and four injuries.

At least one death and five injuries have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan and the Islamabad Capital Territory have so far remained unaffected.

With more heavy rainfall forecast until July 17, the NDMA has issued a weather alert, warning of possible flash floods in parts of Punjab, KP, and Balochistan, according to state broadcaster PTV.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on local advisories. Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert and are prepared to mobilise if needed, the NDMA said.