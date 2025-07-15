BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

NDMA issues flash flood alert for Punjab, Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

  • Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad may experience significant water accumulation
BR Web Desk Published 15 Jul, 2025 06:03pm
A man balances himself as he, along with others, walks on a flooded road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda on August 27, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert, warning of potential flash floods in various areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through July 17, posing significant risks, particularly in low-lying and mountainous regions, state-run media PTV reported.

The NDMA has strongly advised residents in the affected provinces to remain indoors, avoid all non-essential travel and continuously monitor local weather updates. Rescue teams across these regions have been placed on high alert and are on standby to respond to any emergencies. Further advisories will be issued by the authorities as the situation evolves.

This warning comes amidst an intensified monsoon season in Pakistan. The current weather system is influenced by a low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, India, and an active westerly wave, both contributing to strong monsoon currents.

According to the NDMA’s projections, areas in Punjab such as Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, along with northeastern Punjab, are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and urban flooding.

Cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad may experience significant water accumulation in low-lying areas. Landslides and rockfalls are also a concern in hilly regions like Murree.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in districts including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Peshawar. This could lead to increased flows in local nullahs and streams, with urban flooding and landslides also possible.

Balochistan is forecast to experience rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls in its northeastern and southern parts, including Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, and Khuzdar. These conditions could trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs.

Authorities are emphasising the importance of community preparedness, including ensuring clear drainage systems and the readiness of emergency response teams. The public is urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid entering flooded roads or bridges, and secure any valuables.

Citizens can stay informed through official channels, including the NDMA and provincial/district disaster management authorities. The monsoon season has already claimed over 110 lives across Pakistan since late June, with electrocution and flash floods being leading causes of fatalities, underscoring the severity of the current weather patterns.

