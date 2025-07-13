104 killed in monsoon-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

At least 104 people have lost their lives across Pakistan due to rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon season on June 26, according to a situation report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Six people were reported dead and 15 others injured in various rain-related accidents in the past 24 hours, the NDMA said.

The NDMA’s latest figures reveal that among the deceased are 49 children, 37 men, and 18 women. The highest number of fatalities has been reported from Punjab, where 39 people have died, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 31, Sindh with 17, Balochistan with 16, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reporting one death.

In addition to the fatalities, dozens of people have been injured, and hundreds of homes have been partially or completely damaged due to flash floods, urban flooding, and roof collapses in multiple districts.

Low-lying areas in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta have experienced significant waterlogging, disrupting daily life and transportation.

The NDMA has issued further alerts as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in several regions over the coming days.

The authority is coordinating with provincial and district disaster management bodies to expedite rescue, relief, and drainage operations.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, and follow safety guidelines issued by local administrations.