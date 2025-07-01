AIRLINK 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.22%)
BOP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
CPHL 83.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
FLYNG 57.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
HUBC 138.76 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.69%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
KEL 5.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
OGDC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.25%)
PACE 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
POWER 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.69%)
PRL 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 88.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
SSGC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.06%)
SYM 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.93%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.75%)
BR100 12,998 Increased By 226.9 (1.78%)
BR30 38,367 Increased By 73 (0.19%)
KSE100 127,544 Increased By 1916.4 (1.53%)
KSE30 38,839 Increased By 685.5 (1.8%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 30, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2025 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt hikes petrol price by Rs8.36, diesel by Rs10.39 per litre

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari gives assent to Finance Bill 2025

Read here for details.

  • Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Read here for details.

  • FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Read here for details.

