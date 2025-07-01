FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 11,722 billion during July-June (2024-25) against the downward revised target of Rs 11,900 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs178 billion.

The FBR has also missed the tax collection target of Rs 1667 billion set for June 2025. The government had downward revised the FBR’s annual tax collection target from Rs 12,913 billion to Rs 12,334 billion for 2024-25. The tax collection target was further reduced to Rs 11,900 billion for the last fiscal year (2024-25).

Despite taxation measures amounting to Rs. 1.8 trillion for 2024-25, this revised target of Rs 11,900 billion was also not met by the end of June 30, 2025.

FBR misses May target by Rs206bn

Till Monday (June 30) evening, the FBR’s tax collection stood at Rs11,706 billion for 2024-25. The amount increased to Rs 11,722 billion till 10pm Monday night for the period of July-June (2024-25). A significant shortfall in tax collection has been reported in the FBR’s tax collection figures.

In the past, the shortfall was increased from Rs 703 billion during July-March (2024-25) to Rs 821 billion during July-April (2024-25). The shortfall was further increased to Rs 1027 billion during July-May (2024-25) period. Tax machinery faced an impossible task to collect Rs 1667 billion during last month of 2025-25 i.e. June 2025.

The FBR failed to achieve the revised tax collection target of Rs 1667 billion during June 2025.

