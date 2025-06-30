AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2025 04:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs350,200 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,240 after it accumulated Rs686.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after a loss of Rs1,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,282 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $8, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,782.

