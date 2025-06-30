Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs350,200 after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,240 after it accumulated Rs686.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after a loss of Rs1,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,282 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $8, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,782.