Govt hikes petrol price by Rs8.36, diesel by Rs10.39 per litre

The federal government on Monday increased the price of petrol by Rs8.36 per litre for the next 15 days, raising it to Rs266.79 from Rs258.43 per litre.

The rate for high-speed diesel was also increased by Rs10.39 per litre, taking it to Rs272.98 from Rs262.59 per litre.

In a notification, the Finance Division stated that the new prices will take effect from July 1, 2025.

In the last fortnightly review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs4.80 per litre to Rs258.43, and diesel by Rs7.95 per litre to Rs262.59.