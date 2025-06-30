AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

BR Web Desk Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 07:44pm

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has written to all chief ministers, urging them to abolish the collection of Electricity Duty through electricity bills from July 2025, the Power Division said in a statement on Monday.

In his letters, Leghari called for provincial support in simplifying electricity bills by removing multiple taxes and duties that make billing complex and burdensome for consumers.

“High electricity tariffs are already a significant challenge,” he wrote, adding that additional levies further complicate the billing structure and hinder consumer understanding of actual power costs.

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

The minister highlighted federal efforts to reduce power tariffs, including renegotiation of Independent Power Producer (IPP) contracts, lowering the return on equity (ROE) for government-owned power plants, and structural reforms aimed at improving the overall efficiency of the sector.

“To make electricity bills more transparent and easier to comprehend, the Power Division has decided to discontinue the collection of Electricity Duty through power bills from July 2025,” the letter stated. “We request provinces to explore alternative mechanisms for collecting their respective levies.”

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

He expressed confidence that the move would help consumers better understand and manage their electricity expenses and emphasized that bills should reflect only the actual cost of consumption.

The minister also called on provinces to propose and implement alternate revenue collection strategies to ensure the successful execution of this reform.

Power Minister Awais Leghari electricity duty

Comments

200 characters

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Pakistan rupee ends FY25 lower by 1.95% YoY

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Read more stories