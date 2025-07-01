AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-01

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday unveiled a bold vision to propel the country into the ranks of the world’s premier tourist destinations, aiming to revive the struggling tourism sector and unlock vast untapped economic potential.

The prime minister while chairing a high-profile meeting on tourism promotion, painted a vivid picture of Pakistan’s breathtaking natural assets – from towering snow-capped peaks and lush forests to rushing rivers, vast plains, and sun-drenched deserts. “Pakistan is a hidden gem, brimming with beauty and resources that rival any global hotspot.”

PM Sharif said we are determined to re-brand Pakistan on the world tourism map, with provinces working hand-in-hand to showcase our country’s stunning diversity.

Tourism industry promotion: PM for preparing comprehensive plan

The prime minister gave a clear directive to the Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDA) to fast-track the creation of exclusive tourism zones and promised a seamless partnership between public and private sectors to roll out the red carpet for international visitors.

Domestic tourism was also in PM Sharif’s sights, with calls for bold measures to entice locals to explore and rediscover their own backyard. He stressed the need for sustainable investment and innovative campaigns to spotlight medical tourism and the majestic northern regions. “Under our national development agenda, Pakistan will no longer be a well-kept secret – we will rise as a top global tourist destination.”

The meeting drew key players including federal ministers, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Engineer Amir Maqam, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, and senior officials, signalling a united push to turbo charge the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

tourism sector PM Shehbaz Sharif Tourism in Pakistan promotion of tourism tourist destinations Pakistan tourism PTDA

Comments

200 characters

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories