PM Shehbaz unveils bold vision to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday unveiled a bold vision to propel the country into the ranks of the world’s premier tourist destinations, aiming to revive the struggling tourism sector and unlock vast untapped economic potential.

The prime minister while chairing a high-profile meeting on tourism promotion, painted a vivid picture of Pakistan’s breathtaking natural assets – from towering snow-capped peaks and lush forests to rushing rivers, vast plains, and sun-drenched deserts. “Pakistan is a hidden gem, brimming with beauty and resources that rival any global hotspot.”

PM Sharif said we are determined to re-brand Pakistan on the world tourism map, with provinces working hand-in-hand to showcase our country’s stunning diversity.

Tourism industry promotion: PM for preparing comprehensive plan

The prime minister gave a clear directive to the Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDA) to fast-track the creation of exclusive tourism zones and promised a seamless partnership between public and private sectors to roll out the red carpet for international visitors.

Domestic tourism was also in PM Sharif’s sights, with calls for bold measures to entice locals to explore and rediscover their own backyard. He stressed the need for sustainable investment and innovative campaigns to spotlight medical tourism and the majestic northern regions. “Under our national development agenda, Pakistan will no longer be a well-kept secret – we will rise as a top global tourist destination.”

The meeting drew key players including federal ministers, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Engineer Amir Maqam, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, and senior officials, signalling a united push to turbo charge the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025