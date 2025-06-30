AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.52%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 84.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
FCCL 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.08%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
FLYNG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
OGDC 221.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
PACE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
POWER 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PPL 171.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.23%)
PRL 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
SSGC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.88%)
SYM 14.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.5%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.2%)
TRG 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
WAVESAPP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.34%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,724 Increased By 50.3 (0.4%)
BR30 38,355 Increased By 91.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 124,813 Increased By 433.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 37,996 Increased By 80.1 (0.21%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 28 and June 29, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2025 09:08am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

Read here for details.

  • Ogra notifies 50% increase in fixed gas charges for domestic consumers

Read here for details.

  • USF approves Rs7.5bn for mobile connectivity, high-speed internet projects

Read here for details.

  • Indian-sponsored suicide attack martyrs 13 soldiers in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • No price tag yet: govt denies $100mn valuation for Roosevelt Hotel

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Read more stories