Indian-sponsored suicide attack martyrs 13 soldiers in North Waziristan: ISPR

In a devastating attack described by the military as “Indian-sponsored terrorism,” a suicide bomber targeted a Pakistani security forces convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, martyring 13 soldiers and injuring three civilians, including two children and a woman.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a strongly worded statement directly blaming India for orchestrating the attack through its alleged proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, labeling it a “cowardly act” of violence.

According to the ISPR, security forces initially intercepted a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attempting to attack the convoy, foiling his plans.

However, the assailants then rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the lead military vehicles, causing multiple casualties.

The military confirmed that 14 terrorists were later killed in retaliatory operations, with ongoing efforts to eliminate remaining threats in the area.

The fallen soldiers included Subedar Zahid Iqbal (age: 45 years, resident of District Karak), Havildar Sohrab Khan (age: 39 years, resident of District Naseerabad), Havildar Mian Yousaf (age: 41 years, resident of District Buner), Naik Khitab Shah (age: 34 years, resident of District Lower Dir), Lance Naik Ismail (age: 32 years, resident of District Naseerabad), Sepoy Rohail (age: 30 years, resident of District Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (age: 33 years, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Nawab (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta), Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (age: 24 years, resident of District Naseerabad), Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (age: 31 years, resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (age: 20 years, resident of District Abbotabad), Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (age: 25 years, resident of District Layyah), Sepoy Manzar Ali (age: 23 years, resident of District Mardan).

The ISPR emphasized the military’s unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism, stating that such attacks only strengthen Pakistan’s commitment to national security.