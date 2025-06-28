Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after a loss of Rs1,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,554 after it declined Rs1,371.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs351,000 after a loss of Rs5,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,274 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a fall of $16, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained at Rs3,782.