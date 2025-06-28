AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jun, 2025 04:23pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after a loss of Rs1,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,554 after it declined Rs1,371.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs351,000 after a loss of Rs5,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,274 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a fall of $16, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained at Rs3,782.

Gold Prices gold rates gold prices in Pakistan global market gold prices gold rates today Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan leads emerging markets in sovereign risk recovery, says Bloomberg Intelligence

No price tag yet: govt denies $100mn valuation for Roosevelt Hotel

Stocks emerge as best-performing asset class in Pakistan for FY25

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel

Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

KSE-100 beats US, India & Germany to emerge among top global performers in FY25

PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly ‘next week’

Domestic consumers: Pakistan govt hikes gas fixed charges

Read more stories