PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is expected to generate an estimated $700 million in freight earnings by expanding its cargo fleet to 34 vessels over the next three years.

This was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on Friday, read a statement.

During the meeting, the minister was informed that PNSC currently manages approximately 11% of the country’s cargo by volume and 4% by value. The national carrier is now targeting to increase its cargo handling to 52% by volume and 43% by value (excluding containerised cargo) within three years.

PNSC is Pakistan’s national flag carrier, primarily engaged in the transportation of dry bulk and liquid cargoes globally.

It was established in 1979 by merging the National Shipping Corporation (NSC) and the Pakistan Shipping Corporation. PNSC operates under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan.

Presenting the business plan, the federal minister emphasised the need for PNSC to evolve into a globally competitive, technologically advanced, and environmentally sustainable organisation aligned with international maritime benchmarks.

As per the statement, the government plans a phased renewal and expansion of PNSC’s ageing fleet to enhance cargo capacity, fuel efficiency, and compliance with International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards, including those governing carbon emissions and ballast water management.

The minister proposed deepening collaboration between PNSC, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, and local industries for the domestic construction of modern cargo vessels, oil tankers, and container carriers.

To fund the modernisation efforts, the plan advocates leveraging public-private partnerships, maritime leasing models, and tapping into global green shipping funds.

The minister also underscored the need for digital transformation in maritime operations. This includes the adoption of platforms such as Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS), blockchain-based documentation, e-logistics solutions, and real-time cargo tracking systems—measures aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and security. Environmental sustainability remains central to the reform agenda.