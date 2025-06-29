Ogra notifies 50% increase in fixed gas charges for domestic consumers

Pakistan government announced on Sunday a 50% increase in the fixed gas charges for domestic consumers, effective from July 1.

According to a notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), fixed charges for domestic consumers in the protected category rose to Rs600 from Rs400, while those in the non-protected category (up to 1.5 hm3) will now pay Rs1,500 as opposed to the previous charge of Rs1,000.

For non-protected consumers whose gas consumption exceeds 1.5 cubic hectometres (hm3), fixed charges were raised from to Rs3,000 from earlier Rs2,000.