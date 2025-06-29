USF approves Rs7.5bn for mobile connectivity, high-speed internet projects

The Universal Service Fund’s (USF) Board of Directors has approved Rs7.49 billion for projects related to high-speed internet and seamless mobile connectivity, according to a USF statement on Sunday.

The initiatives would provide high-speed internet and seamless mobile connectivity to 960,000 residents in 347 mauzas across 10 districts, while two Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects would enable high-speed fixed broadband services for 2.8 million residents in two districts, it added.

“This ambitious endeavour involves laying 940km of OFC and connecting 113 towns and union councils, effectively bridging the digital divide and empowering remote communities nationwide,” USF said.

The USF Board of Directors’ 98th meeting took place at USF’s Head Office, chaired by Zarar Hasham Khan, Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoIT&T).

The attendees included Member Telecom M. Jahanzeb Rahim, Muhammad Yousuf and CEO Universal Service Fund Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed while Ms Ayla Majid joined the meeting through video link.

Addressing to the meeting, Zarar Hasham Khan, Chairman of the Board said the USF “is revolutionising the digital landscape of Pakistan”.

“Not only we are launching new projects, but we’re also ensuring the timely completion of our ongoing initiatives, strictly adhering to our targets.”

Chairman of the USF board added that USF’s transformative projects had empowered over 37 million people, bridging the digital divide and unlocking opportunities for talented youth and women from remote areas to thrive as freelancers and startups.

“This monumental achievement underscores USF’s pivotal role in catapulting Pakistan’s IT industry to new heights and significantly boosting IT exports, thereby cementing the nation’s position as a burgeoning tech hub.”

Chief Executive USF, Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, briefed the meeting on ongoing, completed, and upcoming projects.

The board appreciated USF’s contributions to spreading connectivity in far-flung areas, noting that its projects not only provide digital connectivity but also significantly support the development of Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector, particularly by enhancing input connectivity in rural and remote areas, which has a substantial impact, the USF statement read.

According to the details of a decision, the USF board approved the award of seven projects to the lowest bidder after fulfilling the due process, “ushering in a new era of digital connectivity in Pakistan”.

Notably, two OFC projects, spanning 940km in two districts at a value of over Rs5.65 billion, according to the USF.

“These projects will revolutionise digital services in Sanghar and Jhang districts, enabling approximately 2.8 million residents to connect. The Sanghar project will lay 415km of optical fibre cable, while the Jhang project will cover 525km.

“Upon completion, these projects will empower the residents of 113 towns and union councils with high-speed internet, effectively bridging the digital divide and unlocking opportunities for local communities to thrive in the digital world.”

Meanwhile, five broadband services projects, valued at over Rs1.83 billion, were awarded to another lowest bidder after fulfilling stringent tender requirements.

The projects would bring 4G services to over 965,000 residents in 347 un-served and under-served areas across 10 districts, including Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Badin, and Abbottabad, the USF said. “This initiative will bridge the digital divide, foster economic growth, and empower communities with access to high-speed internet.”