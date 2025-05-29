NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan

The National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued an urgent advisory as at least five active weather systems continue to affect multiple regions across Pakistan.

The systems are bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall to various parts of the country, with Islamabad and Rawalpindi particularly at risk due to the merging of two major weather systems, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, wind gusts and intense downpours are expected in the twin cities between 6pm and 11pm today.

“Scattered hailstorms, windstorms, and heavy rain are also likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northern Punjab, and southeastern Punjab,” the statement said.

In southern Punjab, a slow-moving weather system is currently active over the Rohi area of Rahim Yar Khan, gradually extending towards Rahim Yar Khan city, Sadiqabad, and Minthar, bringing light to moderate rainfall.

Another active system stretches from Peshawar to Parachinar in KP, producing thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain, particularly impacting Peshawar, Darra Adam Khel, and adjoining areas.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an active cell is affecting Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley, bringing rainfall and potential storm activity.

The NDMA has urged provincial and district administrations to ensure emergency preparedness, maintain high vigilance, and coordinate with local response units to ensure timely action. The authority said it continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates as needed.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly or flood-prone regions; secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels; and park vehicles in safe locations. Farmers have been urged to take preventive measures to protect standing crops from hailstorms and wind damage.

Travelers and tourists have been asked to exercise caution during outdoor and mountainous activities.