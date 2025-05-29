AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 07:23pm

The National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued an urgent advisory as at least five active weather systems continue to affect multiple regions across Pakistan.

The systems are bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall to various parts of the country, with Islamabad and Rawalpindi particularly at risk due to the merging of two major weather systems, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, wind gusts and intense downpours are expected in the twin cities between 6pm and 11pm today.

“Scattered hailstorms, windstorms, and heavy rain are also likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northern Punjab, and southeastern Punjab,” the statement said.

NDMA predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms across Pakistan from May 27 to June 1

In southern Punjab, a slow-moving weather system is currently active over the Rohi area of Rahim Yar Khan, gradually extending towards Rahim Yar Khan city, Sadiqabad, and Minthar, bringing light to moderate rainfall.

Another active system stretches from Peshawar to Parachinar in KP, producing thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain, particularly impacting Peshawar, Darra Adam Khel, and adjoining areas.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an active cell is affecting Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley, bringing rainfall and potential storm activity.

The NDMA has urged provincial and district administrations to ensure emergency preparedness, maintain high vigilance, and coordinate with local response units to ensure timely action. The authority said it continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates as needed.

Nine dead as rain lashes parts of Punjab

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly or flood-prone regions; secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels; and park vehicles in safe locations. Farmers have been urged to take preventive measures to protect standing crops from hailstorms and wind damage.

Travelers and tourists have been asked to exercise caution during outdoor and mountainous activities.

NDMA weather forecast Weather Karachi weather alert pakistan weather weather conditions thunderstorms rain in Balochistan rain in KP rains in Pakistan dust storm Rain in GB

Comments

200 characters

NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

Budget 2025-26 to be announced on June 10, finance minister’s adviser reaffirms

US court blocks Trump’s tariffs, says president exceeded his authority

KSE-100 settles near 119,000 level

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Dost Steels secures Rs2.08bn investment

PECO factory sealed over non-payment of Rs1.9mn property tax

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tajikistan for key bilateral talks

Pakistan, ADB eye carbon markets as next frontier for green growth

Read more stories