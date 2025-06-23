Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Pakistan has extended its airspace restriction on Indian aircraft for another month, according to a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The restriction applies to all aircraft registered in India, as well as those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights.

The ban will remain in place until July 23 at 2359 GMT (0459 PKT next morning), the NOTAM said.

It covers both the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs), effectively blocking Indian flights from transiting through Pakistani airspace at all altitude levels.

The airspace closure was first enforced on April 24, 2025, and has since been extended through successive advisories.

The restriction impacts both commercial and non-commercial aviation activities and may be subject to further review depending on regional developments.