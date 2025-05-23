Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian flights by another month, stretching it until June 24, 2025, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on Friday.

According to the authority, the ban applies to all aircraft registered in India, or operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights.

The ban, first imposed on April 24, came after rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The closure has forced Indian carriers to reroute international flights, leading to longer travel times and higher operational costs. Some flights have been delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled, while passengers continue to face disruptions and higher fares.

The PAA said the situation is being monitored closely, and the restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

The move comes amid heightened diplomatic and military tensions between the two countries.