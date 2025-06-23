AIRLINK 135.03 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-5.18%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
CPHL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.86%)
FCCL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.38%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-3.9%)
HUBC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.12%)
KOSM 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
MLCF 80.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.2%)
OGDC 209.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-1.53%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
PAEL 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.4%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.13%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
PPL 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.92%)
PRL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.76%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.9%)
SEARL 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-3.88%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.54%)
TPLP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
TRG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-3.92%)
WAVESAPP 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-7.17%)
BR100 12,031 Decreased By -902 (-6.97%)
BR30 36,252 Decreased By -831.8 (-2.24%)
KSE100 118,136 Decreased By -1887.4 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,034 Decreased By -498.9 (-1.37%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 21 and June 22, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jun, 2025 09:07am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Enough POL stock present in country’

Read here for details.

  • Emergency UNSC meeting called following US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz condemns US strikes on Iran, expresses solidarity in call with Iranian President

Read here for details.

  • Inflation expected to lower slightly in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Budget FY26: Aurangzeb announces major tax relief for salaried class, solar sector

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

Read here for details.

