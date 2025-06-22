Emergency UNSC meeting called following US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting today at the request of Iran.

According to Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the emergency meeting, supported by Pakistan, China, and Russia, is being scheduled this afternoon, New York time.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the recent U.S. strikes in Iran during a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, warning that the attacks posed a serious violation of international law and risked further escalation in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier expressed deep concerns that the U.S. strikes had hit facilities protected under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling the move a breach of both international law and the IAEA Statute.

“These attacks followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days,” the Prime Minister said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Iran.

He also extended condolences over the loss of lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.