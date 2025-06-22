PM Shehbaz condemns US strikes on Iran, expresses solidarity in call with Iranian President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the recent U.S. strikes in Iran during a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, warning that the attacks posed a serious violation of international law and risked further escalation in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier expressed deep concerns that the U.S. strikes had hit facilities protected under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling the move a breach of both international law and the IAEA Statute.

“These attacks followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days,” the prime minister said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Iran.

He also extended condolences over the loss of lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

While recognising Iran’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the prime minister stressed the urgent need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy, terming it the only viable path forward. He also reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in efforts aimed at de-escalation.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support and thanked the Prime Minister, the government, the people, and the military leadership for standing in solidarity with Iran.

The two leaders agreed on the need for unity within the Muslim Ummah at this critical juncture and resolved to stay in close contact in the coming days.