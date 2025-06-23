‘Enough POL stock present in country’

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani Sunday informed National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that Pakistan has enough stocks of petroleum products in the country and government is closely monitoring situation after United States (US) attacks on Iran.

He added that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has directed all oil marketing companies (OMCs) to ensure the maintenance of their mandatory stock levels in view of impact of the Iran-Israel conflict on global oil supply.

He was responding to queries of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar. Ayub Khan who challenged budget estimates for 2025-26 after US attacks on Iran He also talked on expected situation of POL products in the country in coming days and anticipated POL prices.

PTI warns oil reserves may run out in 10-12 days

Kayani stated that the Prime Minister, Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Finance are regularly monitoring the POL situation and there is no need to worry about. “We have enough stocks of the POL products with uninterrupted supply.”

There was a heated debate between the Bilal Azhar Kayani and Omar Ayub Khan at the start of the meeting. Acting Chairman of the National Assembly Senate Standing Committee on Finance Jawed Hanif Khan told Omar that, “I can disallow you from taking part in the committee proceedings.”

Omar Ayub said that the budget estimates have become irrelevant after recent global events in the Middle East and attack of US on Iran.

Jawed Hanif responded that the government has the provision of supplementary budget in case of necessary situation. Budget figures are also always estimated and government can handle the economic situation keeping in view international developments and regional situation.

