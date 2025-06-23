AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-23

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani Sunday informed National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that Pakistan has enough stocks of petroleum products in the country and government is closely monitoring situation after United States (US) attacks on Iran.

He added that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has directed all oil marketing companies (OMCs) to ensure the maintenance of their mandatory stock levels in view of impact of the Iran-Israel conflict on global oil supply.

He was responding to queries of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar. Ayub Khan who challenged budget estimates for 2025-26 after US attacks on Iran He also talked on expected situation of POL products in the country in coming days and anticipated POL prices.

PTI warns oil reserves may run out in 10-12 days

Kayani stated that the Prime Minister, Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Finance are regularly monitoring the POL situation and there is no need to worry about. “We have enough stocks of the POL products with uninterrupted supply.”

There was a heated debate between the Bilal Azhar Kayani and Omar Ayub Khan at the start of the meeting. Acting Chairman of the National Assembly Senate Standing Committee on Finance Jawed Hanif Khan told Omar that, “I can disallow you from taking part in the committee proceedings.”

Omar Ayub said that the budget estimates have become irrelevant after recent global events in the Middle East and attack of US on Iran.

Jawed Hanif responded that the government has the provision of supplementary budget in case of necessary situation. Budget figures are also always estimated and government can handle the economic situation keeping in view international developments and regional situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

petrol OGRA Oil Omar Ayub petrol price petroleum products OMCs POL products global oil supply stocks of POL NA panel POL price Bilal Azhar Kayani Iran Israel war POL stock

Comments

200 characters

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

NSC to meet today

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

WHO’s stepped up higher tax drive may fuel illicit cigarette trade

Read more stories