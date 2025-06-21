Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

Pakistan has decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and “pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.

In a post on X, the Government of Pakistan said, “President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building.”

The statement added that the world bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

“In exercising its fundamental right to self-defense, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos—a measured, resolute, and precise military response, carefully executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm.”

The post added that the US president at a moment of “heightened regional turbulence”, demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi “which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict.

“This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue,” the post read.

“The Government of Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan—an issue that lies at the heart of regional instability.

Durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir.“

Earlier, the US president in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states.

President Trump commended the Field Marshal’s leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics.

He also expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests,“ said the ISPR in a statement.