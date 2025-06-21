AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Inflation expected to lower slightly in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2025

After inching up to 3.5% YoY in May, Pakistan’s headline inflation is expected to lower slightly, clocking in at 3.1% in June, as per a report by brokerage house JS Global.

Pakistan’s headline inflation hit 3.5% on a year-on-year basis in May 2025, a reading higher than that of April 2025, when it stood at 0.3%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

“Following a 3.5% YoY reading in May 2025, the CPI is expected to be at 3.1% YoY in June 2025. The base effect is now fading, signalling a return to normalised price trends,” said JS Global.

This would take the FY25 average to 4.6%, down from the FY24 average of 23.9%, it added.

It may be noted that the inflation reading in Pakistan rose to a record 38% on a year-on-year basis in May 2023, the highest level since data was made available beginning in July 1965.

As per JS Global, food inflation for June is predicted to rise 2.8% on a YoY basis, which was 0.97% last year, owing to the dissipation of the base effect.

“Nevertheless, price decreases in certain food items are likely to lead to a MoM decline in food inflation. Housing, Gas and Electricity is projected to post a 4% YoY decline in Jun-2025, primarily due to a reduction in electricity tariffs,” it projected.

Meanwhile, core inflation is expected to clock in around 8.5% YoY in June.

It added that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) maintained the policy rate at 11% in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this week.

It noted that from June 2024 till June 2025, the policy rate has been cut by a total of 1,100bp, declining from a peak of 22% to 11%.

“Potential disruptions in global supply chains, and an uncertain outlook for global commodity prices were the key risks highlighted by MPC,” JS Global said.

SBP is likely to meet in July 2025 for its next MPC meeting.

SBP CPI food inflation CPI inflation inflation in Pakistan Pakistan inflation SBP MPC MPC meeting Pakistan CPI

Comments

200 characters

Inflation expected to lower slightly in Pakistan

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories