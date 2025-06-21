LCCI, PPH agree to enhance bilateral trade with African countries

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Products House have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral trade, industrial collaboration economic cooperation between Pakistan and African countries.

The MoU was formally signed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Managing Director of Pakistan Products House Shahid Sajjad Hussain. LCCI Executive Committee Members Khuram Lodhi and Ahsan Shahid were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, both organizations will work together to strengthen business-to-business cooperation and expand economic linkages based on mutual interests. The MoU also outlines the exchange of business reports, research studies, market surveys, magazines, newsletters other trade-related information to enhance mutual understanding of market dynamics and policy frameworks.

The two sides have agreed to jointly organize B2B meetings, trade exhibitions, seminars, conferences other trade-related events to build strong connections between the business communities of Pakistan and Africa.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the agreement marks a significant step forward in boosting Pakistan’s exports and promoting “Made in Pakistan” products in emerging African markets. He noted that Africa presents vast untapped potential for Pakistani industries such collaborations can unlock new trade opportunities.

Shahid Sajjad Hussain, Managing Director of PPH, said that Pakistan Products House, established in six key cities across Africa, serves as a robust platform for showcasing high-quality Pakistani products. He said that the MoU will provide Pakistani exporters with enhanced access to new markets and buyers. This strategic partnership is expected to open new doors for Pakistan’s business community looking to establish or expand their footprint in Africa. It is anticipated that this collaboration will not only boost exports but also strengthen bilateral economic ties between Pakistan and African nations.

