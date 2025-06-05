AIRLINK 158.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.57%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.17%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
FLYNG 59.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
HUBC 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
OGDC 211.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.1%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 19.19 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.17%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.52%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
SEARL 91.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.24%)
SSGC 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
SYM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 13,067 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,156 Increased By 101.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 121,947 Increased By 148.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 36,934 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.14%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 4, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jun, 2025 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

Read here for details.

  • NEC approves national development budget worth Rs4.22trn for next fiscal year

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

Read here for details.

  • Supernet subsidiary secures multi-million dollar cybersecurity deal with top Pakistani telecom firm

Read here for details.

