Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

As part of the government’s renewable push, a total of 155 railway stations across Pakistan are being shifted to solar energy - a move that is expected to save the national exchequer millions of rupees.

The development came into light during a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi briefed the PM on ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways.

The meeting was informed that several discontinued services have been resumed. The Bolan Mail has recently been launched as a daily service, while the Dera Ghazi Khan and Khushhal Khan Khattak Express trains have also been reinstated.

It was further shared that outsourcing is underway for concrete sleeper factories located in Sukkur, Khanewal, and Kohat.

Moreover, railway hospitals, schools, colleges, and rest houses in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Sukkur are also being outsourced under revenue-sharing models.

Railways decides to go solar; 100 sites identified

The meeting was informed that the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore is being auctioned, with the potential to establish a five-star hotel on the site.

Digitisation efforts are being fast-tracked as part of the modernisation of the railway system. The restructuring of Pakistan Railways’ IT Directorate is progressing rapidly.

Organisations including Pakistan Railways Advisory & Consultancy Services, Railcop, Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company, and the Project Implementation Unit have been dissolved, while railway land worth Rs10 billion has also been recovered.

The meeting was informed that, in collaboration with the Punjab government, work is underway on several initiatives, including a high-speed train service between Lahore and Rawalpindi, upgradation of the Lahore and Rawalpindi stations, and suburban train services on eight branch lines within Punjab.

The meeting was told that a green belt will be developed along both sides of the Shahdara Bagh to Kot Lakhpat railway line. Additionally, in cooperation with the Balochistan government, the Saryab-Kuchlak and Quetta-Chaman railway line sections will be upgraded.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the formulation of a strategic plan to expand Pakistan Railways’ network to enhance trade ties with Central Asian countries.

He also instructed the authorities to expedite efforts to connect Gwadar with the Pakistan Railways network.