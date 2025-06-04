AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 10:04pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on matters related to Pakistan Railways

As part of the government’s renewable push, a total of 155 railway stations across Pakistan are being shifted to solar energy - a move that is expected to save the national exchequer millions of rupees.

The development came into light during a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi briefed the PM on ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways.

The meeting was informed that several discontinued services have been resumed. The Bolan Mail has recently been launched as a daily service, while the Dera Ghazi Khan and Khushhal Khan Khattak Express trains have also been reinstated.

It was further shared that outsourcing is underway for concrete sleeper factories located in Sukkur, Khanewal, and Kohat.

Moreover, railway hospitals, schools, colleges, and rest houses in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Sukkur are also being outsourced under revenue-sharing models.

Railways decides to go solar; 100 sites identified

The meeting was informed that the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore is being auctioned, with the potential to establish a five-star hotel on the site.

Digitisation efforts are being fast-tracked as part of the modernisation of the railway system. The restructuring of Pakistan Railways’ IT Directorate is progressing rapidly.

Organisations including Pakistan Railways Advisory & Consultancy Services, Railcop, Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company, and the Project Implementation Unit have been dissolved, while railway land worth Rs10 billion has also been recovered.

The meeting was informed that, in collaboration with the Punjab government, work is underway on several initiatives, including a high-speed train service between Lahore and Rawalpindi, upgradation of the Lahore and Rawalpindi stations, and suburban train services on eight branch lines within Punjab.

The meeting was told that a green belt will be developed along both sides of the Shahdara Bagh to Kot Lakhpat railway line. Additionally, in cooperation with the Balochistan government, the Saryab-Kuchlak and Quetta-Chaman railway line sections will be upgraded.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the formulation of a strategic plan to expand Pakistan Railways’ network to enhance trade ties with Central Asian countries.

He also instructed the authorities to expedite efforts to connect Gwadar with the Pakistan Railways network.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Railways gwadar port hanif abbasi solar energy projects solar energy sector solarisation plan Bolan Express Royal Palm Golf and Country Club

Comments

200 characters

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories