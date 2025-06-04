AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 07:19pm

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed the government commitment to boosting pharmaceutical exports, announcing the establishment of an empowered Pharma Export Promotion Council, PharmEx Pakistan, under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, according to a ministry statement.

The minister’s remarks came during a presentation by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) Chairman Touqeer ul Haq, who briefed him on the formation of Pharmax Pakistan, a public-private initiative to promote and manage pharmaceutical exports, the Commerce Ministry said.

“The pharmaceutical sector has huge export potential, and PharmEx Pakistan is just one or two steps away from becoming operational,” the minister said.

He appreciated the industry’s rapid progress and assured continued government facilitation to achieve global export targets.

Centralised fund: pharma sector urges govt to let it utilise 1% of profit on in-house R&D activities

On trade with Afghanistan, he stated, “With every passing day, our relations are growing stronger and more streamlined – pharmaceutical exports will rise accordingly.”

Chairman Touqeer ul Haq praised the minister’s prompt action in addressing critical issues, stating it helped the industry avoid major financial losses.

He added that Pharmax Pakistan has the potential to raise pharmaceutical exports from USD 700 million to USD 3 billion.

The initiative builds on strong sectoral growth, with exports rising from USD 270 million in 2020–21 to USD 355 million in 2024–25, as noted in the latest industry figures.

Pharma bodies decry being ignored by SCQB

Touqeer ul Haq also called for better facilitation of exports to Afghanistan, a key market, and welcomed the minister’s assurance of focused policy coordination.

Pharmax Pakistan is expected to serve as a dedicated platform to enhance regulatory compliance, market access, and international outreach for Pakistani pharmaceutical products.

The minister assured the association of the Ministry’s commitment to resolve the issues faced by the exporters and announced the establishment of a dedicated Exporter Facilitation Desk in the Ministry to help the export industry with critical matters requiring urgent intervention of the Government.

Jam Kamal Pharmaceuticals pharmaceutical sector Pharma sector pharmaceutical manufacturers Commerce Minister pharmacy service PharmaEx

Comments

200 characters
Az_Iz Jun 04, 2025 08:53pm
Excellent
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories