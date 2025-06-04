AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 10:50pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday declared that Pakistan-US relations were entering a “new era” while expressing hope that the recent ceasefire with India would prove lasting and durable, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Speaking at the US Embassy’s Independence Day ceremony, the prime minister emphasised enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, information technology, energy, and agriculture.

PM Shehbaz noted historic bilateral relations, recalling US support for Pakistan’s early nation-building projects like dams.

He highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices as a frontline state post-9/11, suffering 90,000 casualties and $150 billion in economic losses.

The premier called the Pahalgam incident a “false-flag operation”, citing Pakistan’s restraint despite India’s “aggression”, including downing six Indian jets in self-defense.

He praised President Trump’s “peacemaker” role in brokering the ceasefire after US officials urged de-escalation during clashes in May.

