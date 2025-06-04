Supernet subsidiary secures multi-million dollar cybersecurity deal with top Pakistani telecom firm

Super Secure, a subsidiary of Supernet Limited, has secured a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to provide cybersecurity solutions to one of Pakistan’s largest telecom operators.

Supernet Limited, a technology-focused enterprise in Pakistan, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Supernet Limited is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Supernet Secure Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded multi-year, multi-million dollar cybersecurity solution contracts by one of the country’s largest telecom operators,” read the notice.

While the name of the telecom operator was not disclosed, Supernet emphasised that these long-term, high-value projects mark a significant milestone for the company and reflect the growing trust of Pakistan’s leading enterprises in its subsidiary’s capabilities to manage and implement robust enterprise cybersecurity solutions.

“This partnership not only strengthens Super Secure’s footprint in the industry but also contributes meaningfully to the enhancement of Pakistan’s national data security infrastructure,” the notice added.

The announcement comes at a time when Pakistan is intensifying its cybersecurity defences. Last month, Pakistan intensified its cybersecurity measures to safeguard its capital market infrastructure institutions against potential hacking attempts by India, thereby ensuring the continued smooth operation of its currency and capital markets.

Meanwhile, Supernet further noted that the latest contract win is expected to have a positive impact on Supernet’s business outlook and “aligns seamlessly with the broader growth strategy-further reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s technology and cybersecurity landscape”.

Supernet is the first technology company to be listed on the GEM Board of the PSX.

Founded in 1995, it is one of the country’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrators.