Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices remained stable in Pakistan in line with no change in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs354,100 on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs303,583, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold was also unchanged on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,357 per ounce (with a premium of $20), unchanged from the previous close.

Meanwhile, silver price also remained stable at Rs3,586 per tola.