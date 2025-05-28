AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 12:33pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed on Wednesday the pledge to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, President said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees peace and ensures “no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security”, as per Radio Pakistan.

He said Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law.

“Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace in the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression.”

In his message, PM Shehbaz honoured the brilliant scientists and engineers who turned the vision and aspirations of the entire nation into reality.

“We commend our valiant armed forces for their unwavering resolve and determination to defend the nation’s frontiers against all external and internal threats,” the PM wrote on X.

“In the same spirit of unity and resolve, we pledge to build Pakistan into a strong economic power that would become the envy of the world. InshaAllah!”

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, also extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan.

“Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power—restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

Youm-e-Takbeer: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 28

The statement added that this historic achievement epitomizes the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their unflinching resolve to defend the motherland against all threats across the full spectrum of conflict.

As responsible custodians of the nation’s strategic assets, we reaffirm that our nuclear capability remains solely for defensive purposes and stands as a guarantor of peace.“

Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif Youm e Takbeer President Asif Ali Zardari

