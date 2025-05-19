Youm-e-Takbeer: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 28

The Sindh government has declared Tuesday, May 28, as a public holiday in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorating Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests in 1998.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all government offices operating under the Sindh administration will remain closed on the day. Schools across the province will also observe the holiday.

Regular activities are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 29, when educational institutions and government departments will reopen as per routine.

Youm-e-Takbeer: PSX to remain closed on May 28

The announcement follows an earlier statement by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), confirming a holiday on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, being a public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the PSX said in a statement.

Youm-e-Takbeer marks the day Pakistan emerged as the world’s seventh, and the Muslim world’s first, nuclear power by conducting successful nuclear tests in Chaghai, Balochistan, on May 28, 1998. The move was in response to India’s nuclear tests conducted earlier that month at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

The tests significantly bolstered Pakistan’s defense capabilities and are commemorated annually as a symbol of national pride and strategic strength.