New World Bank country director calls on Cheema

Published May 28, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Country Director of the World Bank, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, here on Tuesday.

The outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine was also present during the meeting.

The minister welcomed Amgaabazar and appreciated the contributions of Benhassine during his tenure in Pakistan.

He acknowledged Benhassine’s role in strengthening the World Bank’s engagement with Pakistan and setting high standards of partnership.

Cheema expressed confidence that the new country director would continue to play a key role in the development and implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), building on the work done under Benhassine’s leadership.

The minister highlighted that the federal government, with the support of the World Bank and other development partners, is actively facilitating provincial governments in the execution of development projects. He also reiterated the government’s strong commitment to fiscal, energy, and economic reforms, noting that the focus remains on policies that deliver long-term, sustainable outcomes for the country.

The World Bank team appreciated the government’s efforts in driving reforms and strengthening collaboration with provincial governments. They acknowledged the central role played by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in ensuring effective coordination and implementation of development initiatives.

