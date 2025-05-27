Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Construction of Sindh motorways ‘top priority’, says Aleem Khan

Read here for details.

‘Ready to talk with India,’ PM Shehbaz says during joint presser with Iranian President

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz meets Iran’s supreme leader, seeks stronger ties amid regional tensions

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

Read here for details.

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Read here for details.