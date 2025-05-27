AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.35%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
CPHL 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.06%)
MLCF 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 208.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-1.61%)
PACE 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
PAEL 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-1.92%)
PRL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.82%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.52%)
SEARL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.55%)
SSGC 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.13%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.37%)
BR30 37,559 Increased By 53.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 118,596 Decreased By -506.5 (-0.43%)
KSE30 36,030 Decreased By -271.3 (-0.75%)
May 27, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 26, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2025 08:28am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Construction of Sindh motorways ‘top priority’, says Aleem Khan

Read here for details.

  • ‘Ready to talk with India,’ PM Shehbaz says during joint presser with Iranian President

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz meets Iran’s supreme leader, seeks stronger ties amid regional tensions

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

Read here for details.

  • With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Read here for details.

