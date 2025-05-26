With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

In a key step towards embracing crypto technology, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto with the status of Minister of State.

The development comes weeks after Saqib was appointed as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister for the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). Saqib also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the PCC.

Saqib, recognised by Forbes, is a Web3 investor, strategic advisor, and thought leader in the blockchain space is also the recipient of the 1632nd Points of Light Award, awarded by the British Prime Minister to recognise change-makers in the country.

He received his MBE (Member of the British Empire) in 2023 for contributions to the National Health Service in the UK.

His appointment as state minister coincides with Pakistan’s ambitious move to harness surplus energy for digital infrastructure.

On Sunday, the government announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to fuel Bitcoin mining and AI data centers—marking the first phase of a transformative national strategy to monetize surplus energy, attract foreign investment, and propel the country into the forefront of the digital revolution.

The landmark initiative, led by the PSCC under the Ministry of Finance, aims to convert Pakistan’s underutilised power capacity into a high-value asset, read a statement from the Finance Division.

With AI and Bitcoin mining operations requiring massive, consistent power, Pakistan’s surplus electricity, particularly from underutilised plants, is being repurposed into a lucrative opportunity.

“This energy-backed digital transformation not only unlocks high-value investment but enables the government to generate foreign exchange in USD through Bitcoin mining,” said Saqib.

He further revealed that Pakistan could eventually accumulate Bitcoin in a national wallet, shifting from selling power in PKR to holding digital assets for long-term economic stability.

Days ago, the government announced the establishment of a dedicated body — the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) — to regulate blockchain-based financial infrastructure, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.