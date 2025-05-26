‘Ready to talk with India,’ PM Shehbaz says during joint presser with Iranian President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended an olive branch to India, offering dialogue to resolve long-standing disputes, including the Kashmir issue and water security, while reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty against any aggression.

“We wanted peace, we want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks on the table and resolve our outstanding issues, including the Kashmir problem, according to the resolutions passed by the [United Nations] Security Council … and even by Indian Lok Sabha (parliament) back in 1954,” the Prime Minister said during joint press conference with Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian in Tehran.

The statement came amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following a recent military escalation.

He stressed that Pakistan is ready to discuss trade and counter-terrorism cooperation with India if there is genuine intent from the other side.

“We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace on water issues with our neighbour,” he said. “We are ready to talk to promote trade and also, counter-terrorism if they’re serious.”

“If they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

The prime minister, however, made it clear that while Pakistan prefers peace, it would not compromise on its national security.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago,” he warned.

PM Shehbaz is currently on a four-nation tour to friendly countries, during which he is conveying Pakistan’s appreciation for their support in the wake of the recent military escalation with India.

During the visit, the prime minister is holding meetings with top leadership in each country, discussing matters of mutual interest, regional stability, and economic collaboration.

PM Shehbaz is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal ministers for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information Mr. Attaullah Tarrar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During the presser, the prime minister thanked Iran’s leadership for showing concern for Pakistan during recent conflict with India and its offer to mediate for peace in the region.

He also briefed Iran’s leadership about Indian expansionist aims, which are a threat to regional peace and stability and underlined that Pakistan remain committed to upholding the ceasefire.

The prime minister while acknowledging the presence of deep historical, cultural, religious and civilizational ties between both neighbors committed to further deepen and widen relationship with Iran.

The premier underscored that terrorism posed an existential threat to the region and emphasized that both Iran and Pakistan, fully cognizant of designs of external actors, must deepen their cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism.

President Masood Pezeshkian welcomed the prime minister and his delegation and assured the Pakistani leader to take steps for regional peace and stability.

The two leaders reaffirmed that strengthening of peace and progress in Afghanistan was also vital for regional stability.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire to raise the volume of bilateral trade and further deepen the trade cooperation with Iran.

The two sides committed to an early resolution of the Iran-Pakistan Pipeline project through mutual consultations.

PM Shehbaz also strongly condemned Israel for its atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza and called for an end to the genocidal policies of Israel paving the way for two-states solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.