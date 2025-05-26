Construction of Sindh motorways ‘top priority’, says Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said construction of motorways in Sindh was a top priority of the government.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Aleem Khan announced that the M-6 and M-10 motorways would be launched simultaneously, according to a press release shared by the Press Information Department (PID).

“The M-6 is Pakistan’s lifeline which was unfortunately neglected by previous governments,” he added.

The minister emphasised that the motorway would be incomplete in its utility without being connected to the C-Port and that both the M-6 and M-10 would be linked to the Karachi Port to ensure full functionality.

Highlighting the significance of the M-6 Project, Aleem Khan shared that it was a nearly Rs400 billion initiative comprising upon five sections, each approximately of 60 kilometers long.

“There is no better opportunity for investment than this project.”

He further said financing had already been secured for two sections while discussions for the remaining three were ongoing.

“We will finalise the feasibility report and present it to the prime minister within the next 15 days.”

Motorways from Karachi to Hyderabad and from Hyderabad to Sukkur would be completed as early as possible while working on the N-25 Highway from Karachi to Quetta was also scheduled to begin later this year, the minister said.

“Karachi’s challenges are not just provincial—they are national issues and we will address them on a priority basis,” he emphasised.

Replying to questions, the federal minister stressed that his focus was on delivering progress rather than engaging in blame games.

“My effort is to prioritise the launch of motorway projects in Sindh, similarly, we are committed to completing the Kaghan-Naran Motorway.”

Aleem Khan said the National Highway Authority (NHA) recorded “unprecedented growth” in revenue over the current fiscal year and attaining the target from Rs64 billion to Rs110 billion while the additional income would be utilised into improving road infrastructure and constructing new motorways.

To ensure road safety, the minister said strict measures were being implemented against dangerous driving on motorways.

“Drivers exceeding 150 km/h are not only being fined but also facing FIRs,”

Mandatory use of M-Tags was helping reduce long queues, and staffing shortages in motorway police were being addressed, he added.

Regarding his visit to Karachi, Aleem Khan mentioned that he, along with the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman of the NHA held meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh and assured full support from his ministry.

He also held a meeting with the business community led by Arif Habib, where investors expressed interest in participating in the development of Sindh’s motorways and road networks, the PID statement read.

The minister noted that a joint team was being formed to focus on additional options for the Lyari Expressway in Karachi, including improvements to interchanges and exploration of further development projects.