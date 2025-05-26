AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz meets Iran’s supreme leader, seeks stronger ties amid regional tensions

BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2025 09:39pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, discussing regional security, Pakistan’s recent conflict with India, and avenues to deepen strategic cooperation between the two nations, the Prime Minister office said.

During the courtesy call at the Supreme Leader’s office, PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, expressed his “deepest respect” for Khamenei, whom he described as “an iconic figure in the Muslim World.”

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

The Prime Minister briefed the Supreme Leader on Pakistan’s recent tensions with India, condemning what he termed as New Delhi’s “hegemonistic and revisionist designs.”

He thanked Iran’s leadership for standing with Pakistan during the crisis, stating, “Pakistan always desired that peace could prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.”

PM Shehbaz emphasized his government’s commitment to elevating Pakistan-Iran relations, particularly in the face of complex geopolitical challenges.

He also praised Tehran’s diplomatic approach in nuclear negotiations with the U.S., expressing hope for a deal that would “promote peace and stability in the region.”

Ayatollah Khamenei lauded Shehbaz’s efforts toward regional stability and his “personal commitment” to strengthening bilateral ties.

He extended prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and growth, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s dedication to fostering unity among Muslim nations.

