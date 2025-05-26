AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2025 06:06pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs351,500 after it lost Rs2,600 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs301,354 after it shed Rs2,228, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,100 after it gained Rs3,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also declined on Monday. The rate was at $3,331 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $26, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,508.

