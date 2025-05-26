AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Rupee records decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.06 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 04:12pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee registered slight decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the local currency settled at 282.06, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.31 or 0.11% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.97, against 281.66 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the euro and US dollar rose against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday after President Donald Trump set a July 9 deadline for a trade deal with the European Union, rescinding his threat of a 50% tariff from June 1.

Trump announced the decision to reporters on Sunday following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who asked for more time to reach an agreement. July 9 is the end of the 90-day pause on Trump’s “Liberation Day” levies on the EU and most other trade partners.

The de-escalation just two days after Trump issued the threat is a stark reminder of how quickly and suddenly US trade policy can turn, even as it encouraged investors that deals can be struck and calmed worries about a global downturn.

The euro rose 0.3% to 162.60 yen, and added 0.2% against the dollar to reach the highest since April 30 at $1.1382.

The US dollar rebounded as much as 0.4% to 143.085 yen, after diving 1% on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, recorded limited gains on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended a deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing concerns about US tariffs on the bloc that could hurt the global economy.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.28%, to $64.96 a barrel by 0653 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17 cents, or 0.28%, at $61.7 a barrel.

