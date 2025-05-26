Rupee records decline against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee registered slight decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the local currency settled at 282.06, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.31 or 0.11% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.97, against 281.66 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the euro and US dollar rose against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday after President Donald Trump set a July 9 deadline for a trade deal with the European Union, rescinding his threat of a 50% tariff from June 1.

Trump announced the decision to reporters on Sunday following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who asked for more time to reach an agreement. July 9 is the end of the 90-day pause on Trump’s “Liberation Day” levies on the EU and most other trade partners.

The de-escalation just two days after Trump issued the threat is a stark reminder of how quickly and suddenly US trade policy can turn, even as it encouraged investors that deals can be struck and calmed worries about a global downturn.

The euro rose 0.3% to 162.60 yen, and added 0.2% against the dollar to reach the highest since April 30 at $1.1382.

The US dollar rebounded as much as 0.4% to 143.085 yen, after diving 1% on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, recorded limited gains on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended a deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing concerns about US tariffs on the bloc that could hurt the global economy.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.28%, to $64.96 a barrel by 0653 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17 cents, or 0.28%, at $61.7 a barrel.