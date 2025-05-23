AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Markets

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.97 against the greenback
Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 05:11pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.97, a gain of Re0.09 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 282.06.

Globally, the US dollar was soft on Friday, poised to make its first weekly drop in five weeks against the euro and the yen as worries over the United States’ worsening fiscal health sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

After Moody’s last week downgraded its US debt ratings, investor attention this week has honed in on the country’s $36 trillion debt pile and US President Donald Trump’s tax bill that could add trillions of dollars more to it.

Dubbed by Trump as a “big, beautiful bill”, it narrowly passed the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives and now heads to the Senate for what is likely to be weeks of debate.

The dollar index, which compares the US currency against six other units, including the yen and euro, is set for a 1.1% decline this week, though it was little changed at 99.829 in early Asia trade.

That’s despite a steep selloff in US Treasuries at the start of the week.

The 30-year bond yield stayed above 5% in Asian hours on Friday, hovering near 19-month highs. It is close to October 2023’s high of 5.179%, a break past which would take it to its highest since mid-2007.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped for a fourth consecutive session on Friday and were set for their first weekly decline in three weeks, weighed down by renewed supply pressure from another possible OPEC+ output hike in July.

Brent futures fell 31 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.13 a barrel by 0412 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.87.

For the week, Brent has fallen 1.9%, and WTI has dropped 2.5%, following two weeks of gains.

