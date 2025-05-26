AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Oil climbs after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

* Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.15 a barrel
Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 07:37am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices gained in early Asian trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing concerns about U.S. tariffs on the bloc that could hurt the global economy and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.15 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 34 cents, or 0.6%, at $61.87 a barrel.

“A nice push higher in crude oil and U.S. equity futures this morning after U.S. President Trump extended the deadline,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Trump said he agreed to extend a deadline for trade talks with the European Union until July 9 after Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the bloc needed more time to strike a deal.

Trade and tariff headlines, along with ongoing fiscal concerns are going to be the main wild card for risk sentiment and crude oil this week, Sycamore said.

Brent and WTI extended gains after settling 0.5% higher on Friday as limited progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks alleviated concerns of more Iranian oil returning to global markets and as U.S. buyers covered positions ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Oil rebounds on short-covering, nuclear talks

Prices were also buoyed by data from energy services firm Baker Hughes that showed U.S. firms, under pressure from lower oil prices, cut the number of operating oil rigs by 8 to 465 last week, the lowest since November 2021.

The gains were capped by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, could decide to increase output by another 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July at next week’s meeting.

Reuters reported this month that the group could unwind the rest of its 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cut by the end of October, having already raised output targets by about 1 million bpd for April, May and June.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Brent crude WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices

