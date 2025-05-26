AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-26

Depreciation

Recorder Review Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated against the US dollar during the previous week as it lost Re0.31 or 0.11% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.97, against 281.66 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). A rise in import demand has put pressure on the local currency, according to analysts. Pakistan posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.4% in the third quarter (January-March) of fiscal year 2024-25, estimates released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) during the previous week showed. That came despite the contraction in industry (-1.14%) during the said period, read a press release issued by the PBS after the National Accounts Committee (NAC) 113th meeting.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance unveiled a comprehensive strategy to regulate digital assets and accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s virtual asset economy.

As part of the initiative, the government endorsed the establishment of a dedicated body — the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) — to regulate blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The government also announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to fuel Bitcoin mining and AI data centres—marking the first phase of a transformative national strategy to monetise surplus energy, attract foreign investment, and propel the country into the forefront of the digital revolution, the Finance ministry said. Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $1.04 billion on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.45 billion as of May 16.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.65 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.20 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 25 paise for buying and 40 paise for selling against USD, closing at 282.90 and 284.15, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR lost 4.56 rupees for buying and 4.30 rupees for selling, closing at 320.52 and 322.86, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 15 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 77.14 and 77.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 22 paise for buying and 15 paise for selling, closing at 75.48 and 77.85, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.97

Offer Close Rs. 282.17

Bid Open Rs. 281.66

Offer Open Rs. 281.86

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.90

Offer Close Rs. 284.15

Bid Open Rs. 282.65

Offer Open Rs. 283.75

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

Comments

200 characters

Depreciation

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories