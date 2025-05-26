Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

FIRs to be filed, passports to be cancelled of deported Pakistanis: Interior Ministry

Read here for details.

NAB recovers, disburses over Rs88bn during 1st quarter of 2025

Read here for details.

Pakistan budget 2025-26: Rs2.8 trillion defence budget proposed citing ‘war-like situation’ with India

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan reaffirm strategic ties, push for deeper economic cooperation

Read here for details.

Nine ‘Indian-sponsored terrorist’ killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem named Asia’s Best Athlete of 2024

Read here for details.