NAB recovers, disburses over Rs88bn during 1st quarter of 2025

BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2025 02:29pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered and disbursed over Rs88 billion during the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), it said in a press release on Saturday.

The recoveries included direct recoveries worth Rs2.085 billion and indirect recoveries amounting to Rs86 billion, involving public and private lands associated with cases of illegal transfer and occupation.

“The disbursed amounts were returned to the relevant affected entities,” the statement read.

Regarding indirect recoveries, NAB (Balochistan) retrieved state land measuring 340 acres of Chiltan Park and 250 acres of Forest department which translate into Rs6.45 billion, NAB (KPK) secured Rs0.56 billion in case titled inquiry against officers/officials of University of Swabi, Revenue and Forest departments, NAB (Lahore) recovered Rs70.87 billion in three mega cases including Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Sarwar Omega Villas, NAB (Multan) recovered Rs0.013 billion in GFS 7 wonders housing Scheme while NAB(Sukkur) recovered 610 acres of NHA land worth of Rs8.53 billion.

Housing scam victims: NAB Lahore disburses Rs1.34bn

Regarding disbursement of direct recoveries, NAB transferred Rs9.72 million directly to the federal government, Rs10.80 million to provincial governments and Rs73.51 million to different department/financial institutions, etc.

Further, a significant portion amounting to Rs19.90 billion has been directly distributed to 19,105 victims of various scams, according to NAB statement.

This includes Rs72.04 million to 4,778 affectees of National House Building and Road Development Corporation by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs1.168.26 billion to 11,855 affectees of Eden Housing Case by NAB (Lahore), Rs405.08 million to 989 affectees of SHG & Others case by NAB(Lahore), Rs111.08 million to 496 affectees of Arain City case by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs109.15 million to 452 affectees of Toyota Motors Gujranwala case by NAB (Lahore), Rs23.56 million to 246 affectees of Gulshan-e- Rehman case by NAB (Rawalpindi) Rs12.07 million to 99 affectees of THG case by NAB (Lahore), Rs47.31 million to 60 affectees of Gilani Housing Corporation by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs. 3.631 million to 78 affectees of Ahmed City Housing Scheme by NAB (Lahore) and Rs38.59 million to 52 affectees of other various scams.

“The recoveries made in the first quarter of 2025 has taken the NAB’s overall recovery amount since its inception to Rs6.236 trillion, of which 62.92% (Rs3.92 trillion) were recovered in last 18 months.

“These recoveries were made from individuals and entities through plea bargains, voluntary returns and settlements,” the statement read.

