FIRs to be filed, passports to be cancelled of deported Pakistanis: Interior Ministry

The government will now register First Information Reports (FIRs) and also cancel passports of deported Pakistanis, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

“It was decided during the meeting that FIRs would be registered against deported individuals and their passports would also be canceled,” it said.

According to the statement, the government will also place the deportees on the Passport Control List for five years.

Naqvi further ordered to form a committee under the leadership of the Interior Secretary to further strengthen and improve passport rules and regulations.

The minister stated that deportees were causing embarrassment for Pakistan at International level, thus “no leniency will be shown to them in the future”, the statement said.