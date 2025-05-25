PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan reaffirm strategic ties, push for deeper economic cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday during his official two-day visit to Turkiye, and reaffirmed the long-standing fraternal ties between the two nations and expressing commitment to strengthen strategic, economic, and defense cooperation.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and senior cabinet members, PM Shehbaz was warmly received by the Turkish leadership. The meeting underscored the historic bond rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for regional peace and prosperity.

During the talks, the Prime Minister thanked Turkiye for its steadfast support amid recent regional developments, terming Ankara’s principled stance and public solidarity a “source of strength and comfort” for Pakistan.

He praised the courage and resolve demonstrated by Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the people during “Marak-e-Haq” and “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” calling it a defining moment in the country’s defense.

Economic cooperation emerged as a key focus of the meeting, with Prime Minister Shehbaz proposing enhanced collaboration through joint ventures and bilateral investments across priority sectors including renewable energy, information technology, defense production, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Both leaders conducted a wide-ranging review of bilateral relations and followed up on the outcomes of the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad earlier this year.

They reaffirmed their resolve to elevate the Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership and reiterated their target of boosting annual bilateral trade to $5 billion.

The meeting also addressed key regional and global issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan expressed solidarity on each other’s core concerns, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and voiced deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Prime Minister’s delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the PM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr. Yusuf Junaid.

Turkish President Erdogan also hosted a dinner in honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz and his delegation, highlighting the warmth and strength of bilateral ties.